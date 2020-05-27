



HARTFORD, Conn. (AP/KDKA) — A man matching the description of a fugitive college student wanted in the killings of two people in Connecticut was seen in northeastern Pennsylvania, but an hours-long search overnight came up empty.

Police in Duryea, Pennsylvania, say a firefighter spotted a man with a large backpack behind a business shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, but he fled.

🚨UPDATED INFORMATION🚨 IF SEEN, DO NOT APPROACH ➡️ CONSIDERED ARMED & DANGEROUS! ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT PA CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-472-8477 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/XbEiaZ6dun — Trooper Petroski (@PSPTroopNPIO) May 26, 2020

Authorities say the man fit the description of University of Connecticut senior Peter Manfredonia, 23, who reportedly was last seen Sunday about 50 miles away in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police said Manfredonia was spotted in Hagerstown, Maryland. It’s believed he used an Uber to get there. A vehicle he may have stolen has been recovered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

🚨UPDATE🚨 New Tip puts MANFREDONIA in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The stolen Hyundai Santa Fe WAS recovered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. If seen, DO NOT APPROACH, HE IS CONSIDERED ARMED & DANGEROUS, CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/qcnwQy4T2l — Trooper Petroski (@PSPTroopNPIO) May 27, 2020

Police say Manfredonia is wanted for a machete killing on Friday and a fatal shooting last weekend in Connecticut.

Law enforcement officials are trying to get him to turn himself in peacefully.

“Peter, I want you to know that we are continuing our investigation. The one thing that we are missing right now is you. We want you to be able to tell your story. We are here to listen to you,” Connecticut State Police Lt. John Aiello.

Pennsylvania State Police say Manfredonia should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The FBI has now also joined the search.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call state police Crimestopper at 1-800-472-8477.

