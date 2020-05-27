HARRISBURG (KDKA) – At least 26 states, including Pennsylvania, have been reporting cases of what seems to be a coronavirus-related inflammatory syndrome in children.

Doctors are urging parents to act quickly if their child is complaining of stomach pains, vomiting, fever, or a rash.

“We do not know if it is specific to children or if it can also occur in adults,” said. Dr. Rachel Levine. “We also do not know the specific risk factors or how it is transmitted. This is why it is important for parents to be aware of the symptoms of this condition.”

In some cases, the syndrome developed two-to-six weeks after a coronavirus infection.

There have been 17 possible cases reported in Pennsylvania, with nine of those cases being confirmed.