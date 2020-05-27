PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Next Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Pennsylvania.

While many races are uncontested, there are more than a dozen primary battles in this region.

One involves a somewhat controversial member of the state House of Representatives.

State Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, a Cranberry Republican, makes no apologies for his hard-hitting conservative views like proposals to block gay marriage, invite white nationalists to hearings, make English the state language, and lately, to impeach Governor Wolf.

But now Metcalfe faces a Republican primary challenger who says Metcalfe is all show and no substance.

Republican challenger Scott Timko is blunt about Metcalfe.

“Abhorrent behavior, uncivilized behavior, embarrassing behavior – but even beyond that, no results to speak of,” Timko told KDKA political editor Jon Delano.

Timko, an Air Force veteran and now a commercial pilot, says Metcalfe is a loner who doesn’t work well with other people locally or in Harrisburg.

“You have to have coalitions. You have to have relationships. You have to work with other people,” says Timko.

“That’s not something we’ve had in the last 20 years, and I think most people in the district are well aware of that and, quite frankly, are fed up with it,” says Timko.

But Metcalfe says he’s been on the job for his constituents.

“Taxpayers that continue to elect me, election after election, and to send me back to Harrisburg to fight for them, to protect them from people like Tom Wolf who I have led the fight to stop multi-billion dollar tax increases since he’s been in office,” says Metcalfe.

And he attacks Timko for suggesting he’s about to retire.

“Just unbelievable. The man has no integrity,” says Metcalfe.

The winner of next Tuesday’s Republican primary will face off against Democrat Daniel Smith who came within 5,200 votes of beating Metcalfe in 2018.