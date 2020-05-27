



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf’s administration has released guidance on the return of professional sports in Pennsylvania.

In a release on Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf said professional sports are allowed to practice or play in the “yellow” and “green” phases without “on-site or venue spectators” if they have a coronavirus safety plan.

The plan must be approved by the state Health Department and include testing or screening and monitoring of all players and personnel, the release said.

“No fans or spectators may be permitted on interior or exterior venue property,” the release says.

The Wolf administration says it defines professional sports as “any sporting event at which the participants are paid by a league or team, or at which individuals or teams receive prizes or purse.”

Allegheny County is currently in the “yellow” phase, while Philadelphia is in the “red” phase.

Also on Wednesday, the Wolf administration’s new guidance allows gatherings of 250 people or less in the “green” phase.

Last week, the Steelers’ director of communications says only 50 percent of individual 2020 game tickets will be sold to the public because the team wants to be prepared for possible social distancing scenarios.

