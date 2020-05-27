



MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Gateway High School’s Class of 2020 celebrated graduation with a trip to the mall.

Wearing their caps, gowns and masks, the seniors spread out in the Macy’s parking lot at the Monroeville Mall while their families watched nearby.

With an escort from Monroeville police and fire departments, the 239 graduates arrived at the mall on school buses.

The school dreamed up a way to give seniors a grand sendoff while following CDC guidelines.

“From on the buses, to the seating where the kids will be, from the way they’re walking up the stage,” said Michael Barlak, the assistant principal at Gateway High School.

As families park their cars drive-in movie style, a big screen donated by the Pittsburgh Penguins displayed the accomplishments and pictures of the graduates.

WATCH: The Class Of 2020 Tosses Their Caps



Families lined up their cars to get good “parking.”

“He’s my only child. He’s graduating with high honors, National Honor Society, he’s going to Duquesne. He’s the best kid ever,” said Michelle Zurawsky.

“I think it’s great they tried to do something … and it’s not just getting their diploma mailed to them,” said Ray Shumaker, a parent of a graduate.

“You get to stay in the car, you get the radio station, you get to watch on the big screen,” said Richard Stevenson, another parent of a graduate.

Gateway says the ceremony came together in two weeks after they decided the coronavirus should not prevent them from giving seniors a different commencement dream.

“I’m just happy they were able to do something for the graduates. They deserve it,” said Alexandria Barish, a sister of a graduate.

Gateway said they wanted to show seniors how much the community cares about them.