BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 1 New Death, Cases Grow To 1,828
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, North Shore, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A police memorial in Pittsburgh was vandalized.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

On Wednesday, the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial on the North Shore was spray-painted with what appears to be the word “deciet” in white paint on the base of the memorial.

The rest of the statue seems to be untouched.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

Earlier this week, Pittsburgh Department of Public Works crews had to remove red paint from the World War I Memorial in Lawrenceville.

Police are not saying if the vandalisms are connected.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments