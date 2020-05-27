Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A police memorial in Pittsburgh was vandalized.
On Wednesday, the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial on the North Shore was spray-painted with what appears to be the word “deciet” in white paint on the base of the memorial.
The rest of the statue seems to be untouched.
Earlier this week, Pittsburgh Department of Public Works crews had to remove red paint from the World War I Memorial in Lawrenceville.
Police are not saying if the vandalisms are connected.
No arrests have been made.
