



MUNHALL (KDKA) – An elderly woman died in a house fire early Wednesday morning in Munhall. Neighbors tell KDKA’s Lindsay Ward 87-year-old Helen Leskanic was a kind, thoughtful woman.

Windows are boarded up and a tarp covers the roof of Leskanic’s white home that is now black after flames tore through it this morning.

Just before 1 a.m., firefighters were called to the home on Ravine Street for reports of heavy smoke.

According to Munhall Fire Chief Ed Pletsch, the fire was seen first by a Munhall police sergeant while he was on patrol and noticed the smoke.

“The front of the building did flash, what we call a flash, everything ignited at the same time,” said Chief Pletsch. “Pretty much the fire spread everywhere through the house right after that. That was about the time we pulled her out of the house.”

Police tried to make entry to the home but the heat was too much.

Once the fire department arrived on the scene, they pulled Leskanic from a back bedroom. She died shortly after.

Fire crews say they had a tough time getting inside this house because the heat was intense. One woman rescued, sadly, she died. Cause under investigation. ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/Max1ceRgpA — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) May 27, 2020

Dave Younkins lives across the road from Helen Leskanic and didn’t find out about her passing until he came home from work around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“I’ve lived in this neighborhood for around 25 years. She’s always been friendly. She helps the kids in the neighborhood. She was a great lady,” said Younkins.

The heat made it incredibly challenging for crews. Some had a tough time getting inside.

“There was one firefighter who was injured from heat exhaustion, taken to Jefferson Hospital,” said Pletsch.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire marshal.

“It’s a shame, it’s too early to be gone. She was very healthy,” said Dave Younkins.