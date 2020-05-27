



HAGERSTOWN, MD. (AP/KDKA) — Police say the man wanted in the killings of two people in Connecticut is now in custody.

**UPDATE**Suspect, Peter Manfredonia has been found & is in custody. CSP Eastern District Major Crime are on scene in Hagerstown, MD. No injuries to any law enforcement personnel or Manfredonia. More info will be provided on Thurs, May 28 @PAStatePolice @FBINewHaven @FBI @MDSP pic.twitter.com/QFnUDuOqn0 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 28, 2020

The Connecticut State Police said Peter Manfredonia is in custody on Wednesday night.

“Peter Manfredonia has been found & is in custody. CSP Eastern District Major Crime are on scene in Hagerstown, MD. No injuries to any law enforcement personnel or Manfredonia,” the police said on Twitter.

Police in Duryea, Pennsylvania, say a firefighter spotted a man with a large backpack behind a business shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, but he fled.

Authorities say the man fit the description of University of Connecticut senior Manfredonia, 23, who reportedly was last seen Sunday about 50 miles away in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police said Manfredonia was spotted in Hagerstown, Maryland. It’s believed he used an Uber to get there. A vehicle he may have stolen has been recovered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Police say Manfredonia is wanted for a machete killing on Friday and a fatal shooting last weekend in Connecticut.

The FBI joined in the search.

