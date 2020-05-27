PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools is honoring their bright graduating seniors by asking the City of Pittsburgh to turn on the lights Friday.

From 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 29, Pittsburgh Public Schools is inviting residents and businesses to turn on their lights and make some noise.

“Light Up the Night for the Class of 2020” is a way to celebrate seniors on their last day of classes.

It’s an extraordinary tribute for high school seniors who have been through a far-from-ordinary year. More than 1,500 PPS students were prepping for prom, finals and graduation when schools closed across the state in March.

“As seniors finalize their plans for life after high school, we want the Class of 2020 to know that we care despite the unforeseen changes to their end of the year celebrations,” said Dr. Anthony Hamlet, Superintendent in a press release.

“Friday is the perfect opportunity for the city to band together and turn on our lights to show the Class of 2020 how proud we are of their recent accomplishments.”

Landmarks like PNC Park, the City-County Building and courthouse already have plans to participate.

As for commencement ceremonies, those will be online.