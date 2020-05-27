HARRISBURG (KDKA) — There is a coronavirus controversy at the Pennsylvania Capitol.

Rep. Andrew Lewis of Dauphin County tested positive for coronavirus a week ago.

Since then, he and three other Republicans have been in self-isolation.

However, some Democrats are outraged, saying they were never notified.

The chair of the state House Democratic Caucus spoke with KDKA’s Jon Delano on Wednesday.

“We’ve had dozens and dozens of members seemingly exposed. And the Republican leadership knew about this long before they bothered to talk to us,” said Rep. Dan Miller.

Representative Miller went on to say he is concerned for other House members who may have been exposed.

Rep. Lewis says he notified every member who met the criteria for exposure.

In a statement, the state House Republican Caucus said: