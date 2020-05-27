



ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The hot summer weather is upon us, which means it’s officially farmers’ market season.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, not all markets have made the move to open.

Ross Township Farmers’ Market is now on its third week after receiving clearance from the county and state health departments.

“The distancing stayed good. But until we get into the green phase, I’m hesitant to add a lot more. Next week, we will add a few more, but we are not going to go nuts,” said Chris Bauer, who organizes the market.

Bauer told KDKA the number of vendors was cut in half to help with social distancing and masks are now required for vendors and patrons.

She says there has been some pushback from people on social media about the new policy.

“You can put up with it for a little bit and think of someone in your family that might be compromised and do it for them,” Bauer said.

Even with the new changes, the market is booming.

It’s a welcome change for the small business owners who are hurting.

“We lost a lot of graduation parties, community day events, jeep festivals I do every year. We lost a lot of business, and we are trying to make up for it,” said Liu Kampi, who owns The Flame BBQ.

“All of those places that are really just trying to pay the bills one month at a time are not able to open. It’s just devastating so we are thrilled to be here,” said Yvonne Hennigan, who owns Handmade Pasta by Yvonne.

Now that Allegheny County is in the “yellow” phase, more vendors outside of food and plants will be added for variety.

The vendors ask that everyone remain in the car until the market opens.

The market is in the parking lot across from St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.