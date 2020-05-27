BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 1 New Death, Cases Grow To 1,828
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The coroner has been called to the scene of an accident in Westmoreland County involving a motorcycle and two vehicles.

Dispatchers confirm crews are near the intersection of Route 380 and Fairview Lane in Murrysville.

Murrysville Police say both lanes will be shut down for several hours. Drivers are urged to find another route.

A motorcycle, box truck and another vehicle were all involved in the accident.

The coroner is also on scene. There is no word on any of the victims’ conditions.

