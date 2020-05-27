MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The coroner has been called to the scene of an accident in Westmoreland County involving a motorcycle and two vehicles.
Dispatchers confirm crews are near the intersection of Route 380 and Fairview Lane in Murrysville.
Murrysville Police say both lanes will be shut down for several hours. Drivers are urged to find another route.
SR 380 eastbound & westbound shut down at 380 Auction for an accident. ROAD WILL BE SHUT DOWN FOR SEVERAL HOURS. Find Alternate route.
— Murrysville Police (@MurrysvillePD) May 27, 2020
A motorcycle, box truck and another vehicle were all involved in the accident.
The coroner is also on scene. There is no word on any of the victims’ conditions.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
