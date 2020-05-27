Comments
INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) — State police are looking for a runaway juvenile from Indiana County.
Officials say 16-year-old Mason Packer left his home on May 2 in Clymer and fled in an unknown direction. Police believe he was headed to Julian, Pa. in Centre County.
He is a 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, has short dark brown hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, police say.
As of May 27, police say he’s still missing but he was sighted walking in Bellefonte on May 16. He then ran and was unable to be found, police say.
They believe he shaved his head in an attempt to be less recognizable.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-357-1960.
