PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh-based company found that most students want to return to the classroom instead of virtual learning.
Niche surveyed more than 21,000 high school and college students across the United States.
Their survey found 35% said they would likely transfer school is online instruction continued.
Those same students also said they felt they should pay less for online courses than they would for in-person classes.
You can read the full survey and its results on Niche’s website.
