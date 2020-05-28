PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some local medical workers received some fresh fruit baskets Thursday morning, courtesy of the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

The baskets were delivered to doctors and nurses at Allegheny General Hospital, UPMC Mercy Hospital and others.

Sheriff’s deputies say we are fortunate to have the best medical personnel in the world, right here in Pittsburgh.

“Sheriff Mullen, Chief Kraus had us assemble some fruit baskets. All the food is donated from Walmart stores. We put the fruit baskets in totes, each basket weighs several pounds. We brought the baskets over to AGH, it’s just one of four stops we’re doing today. To the frontline workers here, working the COVID units here at AGH, as a little thanks from one frontline employees to another,” Allegheny County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Tarat said.

Sheriff’s deputies are also delivering fresh fruit to 911 communications personnel.