Comments
Pittsburgh Police Have Arrest Warrant, Looking For Man Involved in Brookline Shooting
Man Taken To Hospital After Brookline Shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man wanted in connection for a shooting in Brookline turned himself into police on Wednesday morning.
Edward Phillips is accused of shooting a man on Norwich Avenue on Sunday.
RELATED STORIES:
According to witnesses, Phillips shot a man after they were arguing.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is recovering.
You must log in to post a comment.