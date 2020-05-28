BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 1 New Death, Cases Grow To 1,828
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Brookline, Edward Phillips, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man wanted in connection for a shooting in Brookline turned himself into police on Wednesday morning.

Edward Phillips is accused of shooting a man on Norwich Avenue on Sunday.

RELATED STORIES:

  • Pittsburgh Police Have Arrest Warrant, Looking For Man Involved in Brookline Shooting
  • Man Taken To Hospital After Brookline Shooting

    • According to witnesses, Phillips shot a man after they were arguing.

    The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is recovering.

    Comments