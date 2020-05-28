BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Announces Statewide Total Cases Now Top 70,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh is offering a Summer Food Service Program.

On Thursday, the JCC said the program will be in Squirrel Hill and Monroeville this summer.

The program is available for children under the age of 18 and parents can pick up the meals.

On Tuesdays, two meals will be handed out to each participant, while three meals will be handed out on Thursdays.

Masks are required for pickup.

For more information, email sfsp@jccpgh.org.

More information from the release can be found below.

Squirrel Hill

Kosher meals, under the supervision of the Vaad, will be provided at:

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh

5738 Darlington Road, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15217

June 1 – August 21, 2020

Tuesday/Thursday

Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monroeville

Kosher-style meals will be provided at:

261 Rosecrest Drive

Monroeville, Pa. 15146

June 22 – August 21, 2020

Tuesday/Thursday

Lunch: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

