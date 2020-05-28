PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh is offering a Summer Food Service Program.
On Thursday, the JCC said the program will be in Squirrel Hill and Monroeville this summer.
The program is available for children under the age of 18 and parents can pick up the meals.
On Tuesdays, two meals will be handed out to each participant, while three meals will be handed out on Thursdays.
Masks are required for pickup.
For more information, email sfsp@jccpgh.org.
More information from the release can be found below.
Squirrel Hill
Kosher meals, under the supervision of the Vaad, will be provided at:
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh
5738 Darlington Road, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15217
June 1 – August 21, 2020
Tuesday/Thursday
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Monroeville
Kosher-style meals will be provided at:
261 Rosecrest Drive
Monroeville, Pa. 15146
June 22 – August 21, 2020
Tuesday/Thursday
Lunch: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.