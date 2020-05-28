BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 1 New Death, Cases Grow To 1,828
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being stabbed in the neck on Wednesday night.

According to Allegheny County Police, McKees Rocks Police received a call reporting a shooting in the 100 block of Jane Street. When they arrived, they found a 70-year-old man with a stab wound to his neck.

County police detectives assisted and learned the man was walking in the 200 block of Wright Street when a man with a knife attacked him after following him. He was able to fight the man off by drawing and shooting a legally carried gun.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black man between 5’9″-5’10 and in his early 20s.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

