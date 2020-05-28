CHARLEROI (KDKA) — State police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since leaving her family’s Washington County home last night.
According to state police, Amaiya Prude-Wilkerson left her home in Charleroi overnight while her family was sleeping.
She is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.
State Police Belle-Vernon is looking for Amaiya J PRUDE-WILKERSON, (17) who left her residence in Charleroi, while her family was sleeping. She is approximately 5’2” 165 lbs. She frequents the areas of Charleroi and Donora, as well as Lancaster and the Reading areas. pic.twitter.com/4IYP8MN2a0
— Troopers Bondarenka, Broadwater & Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) May 28, 2020
She is known to frequent the Charleroi and Donora areas, as well as Lancaster and Reading, Pennsylvania.
Anyone who has seen her is asked to call State Police in Belle Vernon.
