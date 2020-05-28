BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Announces Statewide Total Cases Now Top 70,000
CHARLEROI (KDKA) — State police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since leaving her family’s Washington County home last night.

According to state police, Amaiya Prude-Wilkerson left her home in Charleroi overnight while her family was sleeping.

She is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

She is known to frequent the Charleroi and Donora areas, as well as Lancaster and Reading, Pennsylvania.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call State Police in Belle Vernon.

