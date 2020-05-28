



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Moisture from post-Tropical Storm Bertha continues to move in from the south this morning.

The exact track of the storm has adjusted to the west with the heaviest of the rain now expected to fall along I-77 today.

Locally, expect passing light rain showers to be possible for most of the morning. There will also be a chance for an isolated storm later on in the afternoon.

Storm chances on Friday will be higher than today. What’s interesting is the Storm Prediction Center has painted in a slight risk of storms for the eastern part of the state but this morning looks like the western part of the state will be higher than the east.

Highs on the weekend will just be in the 70s on Saturday then the 60s on Sunday.

