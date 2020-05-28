



GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a naked man avoided arrest after being tased and leading officers on a car chase through Westmoreland County.

The entire bizarre incident started on Wednesday when Jeanne Jellison noticed a man acting strangely in a parked pickup truck on Andrew Lane in Unity Township.

“I was like, what is he doing there? The more I watched him, he was flailing his arms back and forth and going from side to side in his truck, banging on the dashboard, I didn’t know what to think,” Jellison said.

The man would later be identified as 34-year-old John Mekic of Latrobe.

Jellison said it seemed Mekic was having difficulty with his clothes, especially his shirt, as well.

“He would just take it off, put it on. Roll the window up, roll the window down,” Jellison said. “It was just weird.”

“I was worried because I didn’t know who he was. Never saw him before so I pulled out my phone and called the state police,” Jellison said.

Jellison gave police the truck’s license plate number, and troopers put the word out.

Mekic was found pulled over along Lincoln Avenue. As troopers approached the vehicle, they found Mekic uncooperative and naked.

Mekic was tased, but it made no difference as he put the truck into drive and took off, police say.

He eventually drove into some wood, where troopers called off the pursuit.

Mekic’s truck was eventually found parked behind his parents live in Latrobe.

Mekic was nowhere to be found. However, he apparently showed up at a nearby creek.

A viewer sent KDKA a video of a naked man, fitting Mekic’s description, walking across the Loyalhanna Creek around the same time and place troopers were looking for him.

Authorities say Mekic is known to frequent the Latrobe and Unity Township areas.