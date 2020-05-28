HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced a plan to gradually reopen state park beaches and pools.
On June 6, all state park beaches will open for swimming and on June 13, “most” pools in “yellow” and “green” counties will reopen.
Restrictions will be in place, like limiting capacity to 50 percent. Other restrictions include controlling facility access, implementing social distancing and requiring face masks when not in the water.
Because of maintenance, pools at Ryerson Station State Park in Greene County and Codorus State Park in York County won’t reopen.
Facilities will also reopen at 18 state parks in eight counties, with family campground sites and park offices opening May 29. Lakes, rivers, streams, forests and roads are open for recreation statewide.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says people who live in “red” areas still under stay-at-home orders should not travel far.
You can read the department’s full plan online here
