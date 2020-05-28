BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Announces Statewide Total Cases Now Top 70,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt is expected to start off-season football workouts in June.

KDKA’s Rich Walsh reports Pitt’s football team will start working out in June. The university is expected to make a formal announcement soon.

The university’s decision comes a day after the Wolf administration announced professional sports teams can practice and play in “yellow” and “green” phase counties without “on-site or venue spectators” if they have a coronavirus safety plan.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s guidance defines professional sports as “any sporting event at which the participants are paid by a league or team, or at which individuals or teams receive prizes or purse.”

