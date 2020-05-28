



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s been months since people have been able to get together at church and worship.

With Allegheny County in the “yellow” phase, churches are now trying to determine the best way to open their doors to its members.

“We’re all in this together” was the message as about 20 pastors from Pittsburgh-area churches met Thursday to figure out the best way to open up and do so in a safe way.

The pandemic has created numerous challenges — and it has certainly impacted how churches worship. Gov. Wolf’s stay-at-home orders did not affect religious operations, but his administration did encourage churches to find other ways to worship.

“This hiatus has been really impacting all of our churches in a number of ways,” says Bishop Joseph Garlington Sr., the lead pastor of Covenant Church.

Many have turned to “virtual” services. But some say that hasn’t done enough for its members.

“People have needs and people have real needs that we can’t meet just online,” says Bridge City Church Lead Pastor Rick Paladin.

Garlington says , “When people feel cut-off, then something happens to them and we know that our ability to fellowship — as we like to say with our people — brings a different kind of encouragement and different kinds of strengths.”

These pastors feel now is the time to start worshiping again in person.

However, churches choosing different days to open poses a problem, these pastors say.

“’We’re opening this time, we’re opening that time’ and it’s like ‘hey, let’s get on the same page,’” says Grace Life Church Lead Pastor Buck Schafer.

That same page began at the Covenant Church of Pittsburgh, where they’re praying and deciding what’s best for their communities.

”Make sure it’s a safe environment for everybody. Yet be true to who we are and I think really meet the need that people have in our community,” says Jason Howard, Amplify Church’s Lead Pastor.

“Our culture is one. We have one culture and that’s the culture of Jesus’ church and kingdom representing him and doing everything we can to stand together,” says Paladin.

These pastors say for those who still feel uncomfortable to meet in person — they will continue to offer virtual services.