MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say they are investigating after one shot was fired in Monroeville.
On Thursday, the Monroeville Police Department chief told KDKA’s Nicole Ford the investigation is active.
KDKA spoke to a woman who heard the shot and said police cars ended up in the parking lot of the GetGo gas station across from Target.
No word on any injuries or arrests.
#DEVELOPING Monroeville Police Chief tells me he’s investigating an incident where one shot was fired. We spoke to a woman who heard that shot and says it ended with police cars in this GetGo parking lot. More to come on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ue5HHnef2x
— Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) May 28, 2020
