BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Announces Statewide Total Cases Now Top 70,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Monroeville, Nicole Ford, Shots Fired

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say they are investigating after one shot was fired in Monroeville.

On Thursday, the Monroeville Police Department chief told KDKA’s Nicole Ford the investigation is active.

KDKA spoke to a woman who heard the shot and said police cars ended up in the parking lot of the GetGo gas station across from Target.

No word on any injuries or arrests.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments