PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The latest unemployment numbers continue to rise across the county and in Pennsylvania.

The state Department of Labor & Industry says more than 2 million Pennsylvanians have filed for unemployment since March.

At the height of the Great Recession, there were about 960,000 new claims for all of 2010.

The unemployment claims passed 1 million in about three weeks.

“We remember there are real people at the end of the process,” said Jerry Oleksiak, secretary of Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.

According to Duquesne University Chair of Economics and Finance Dr. Risa Kumazawa, we are seeing jobless claims 5-6 times higher on a weekly basis than the Great Recession.

And for the economy to recover, we need to see contact tracing and vaccines before we can truly understand when the unemployment rate could significantly drop.

“It’s the health and safety of the workers and if that part hasn’t been addressed properly, then we are going to continue to find that jobs will be impacted,” Dr. Kumazawa said.

And when we start to see recovery, Dr. Kumazawa says it could take years for the unemployment rate to reach where it was before the pandemic.

She believes it will be somewhere between the 18 months of the Great recession’s recovery and the almost decade needed to recover from the Great Depression.

She added that our attitudes go a long way in helping the economy. If we become too pessimistic, it will impact consumer confidence.