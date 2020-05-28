BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Announces Statewide Total Cases Now Top 70,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly $100 million is headed to the Port Authority.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that the U.S. Department of Transportation is committing 99.95 million to the Port Authority.

In the tweet, the president says the money will be used to “connect Pittsburghers to their two largest commercial employment centers through safe, quick transit service.”

“Great things coming to a great State,” he concluded the tweet with.

Councilman Sam DeMarco said the money is for “Allegheny County’s Bus Rapid Transit Project to connect Downtown & Oakland. More jobs for Allegheny County Trades and more efficient transportation for everyone else.”

