PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly $100 million is headed to the Port Authority.
On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that the U.S. Department of Transportation is committing 99.95 million to the Port Authority.
.@USDOT is committing $99.95M to @PGHtransit in Pennsylvania to connect Pittsburghers to their two largest commercial employment centers through safe, quick transit service. Great things coming to a great State!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020
In the tweet, the president says the money will be used to “connect Pittsburghers to their two largest commercial employment centers through safe, quick transit service.”
“Great things coming to a great State,” he concluded the tweet with.
Councilman Sam DeMarco said the money is for “Allegheny County’s Bus Rapid Transit Project to connect Downtown & Oakland. More jobs for Allegheny County Trades and more efficient transportation for everyone else.”
@POTUS commits almost $100 million dollars for Allegheny County’s Bus Rapid Transit Project to connect Downtown & Oakland. More jobs for Allegheny County Trades and more efficient transportation for everyone else. https://t.co/iUyHcBceFe
— Sam DeMarco (@sdemarcoii) May 28, 2020
