



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department is fining U.S. Steel more than $361,000 for pollution and permit violations.

The health department issued $361,400 worth of stipulated penalties, citing air pollution and permit violations that happened at the Clairton Coke Works during the last and first quarter of 2019 and 2020.

An agreement between the health department and U.S. Steel directs 90 percent of the $361k to the Community Benefit Trust for impacted communities, while the other 10 percent goes to the Clean Air Fund.

Past air quality enforcement actions can be found online.

U.S. Steel released a statement which reads in full:

“This week’s Allegheny County Health Department letter relates to events in 2019 and the first quarter 2020. U. S. Steel’s environmental performance is continuing to improve, as a result of the hard work and dedication of our Mon Valley Works employees. The Clairton Plant had a record-breaking month in April for battery stack opacity compliance, which is monitored 24 hours, seven days a week. The April compliance rate was 99.95% for the combined stacks and for the third month this year, a perfect 100% compliance with the 60% standard. U. S. Steel is committed to working with ACHD and all stakeholders on improving air quality. “The Health Department letter requesting payment of stipulated penalties was issued pursuant to the Settlement Agreement and addresses asserted deviations from battery operations that were to have occurred during the fourth quarter 2019 and first quarter 2020. U. S. Steel is currently reviewing the request for payment of stipulated penalties and is verifying that the data and demand are consistent with the conditions outlined in the June 2019 Settlement Agreement. In June 2019, U. S. Steel and ACHD entered into a Settlement Agreement that, among other things, required a payment of civil penalty for ACHD’s claims of past violations, and the payment of stipulated penalties for deviations from certain battery opacity limits that would occur after March 31, 2019.”

