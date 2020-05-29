



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny Health Network continues to increase its COVID-19 testing as today they are hosting their mobile testing unit in Pittsburgh’s Hill District on Friday.

AHN is offering tests to those that make an appointment and are either experiencing symptoms of coronavirus or believe they have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

“I work over here and I thought I’d come over here and see what’s going on,” said Harold Gee. “Luckily, I can get the test.”

The mobile testing unit set up shop in the Hill District on Thursday morning in the parking lot of the former Shop ‘N Save.

Workers were prepared for patients like Harold Gee who wanted to be tested for coronavirus.

“I just want to be safe,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve been exposed. I work every day over here and I’m well-protected – gloves and a mask. I’m just health-conscious and I think it’s a good thing to do.”

On-site, nurses are wearing personal protective equipment while they interview patients and there is signage to make sue social distancing is maintained.

“It’s obvious that it’s killing people,” said Gee. “It’s taking people’s lives, that alone should be enough to make you want to come out and take a test to be cautious.”

The Hill District is one of several locations where tests are being administered.

Patients do not need a doctor’s order to get a COVID-19 test but they do need to schedule an appointment for the mobile clinic.

The test is a simple nasal swab that takes less than 30 seconds and the results come back in about a week.

They will be on-site in the Hill District until 4:00 p.m.

More information can be found on AHN’s website.