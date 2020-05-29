ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Amazon is releasing details about a coronavirus case at its facility in Crafton.

The company released a statement on Friday, saying it is supporting an individual who is recovering.

It comes after KDKA received a tip that an employee tested positive for the virus.

Amazon spokesperson Rachael Lighty released a statement, saying:

“We are supporting the individual who is recovering. Our top concern is ensuring the health and safety of our employees and we are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site. We expect to invest approximately $4 billion from April to June on COVID-related initiatives to get products to customers and keep employees safe. This includes spending more than $800 million in the first half of the year on COVID-19 safety measures, including implementing over 150 significant process changes—from enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures to new efforts like disinfectant spraying. We’ve also distributed personal protective gear, such as masks for our employees, and implemented disinfectant spraying and temperature checks across our operations worldwide.”