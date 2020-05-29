PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh along with Beaver County are preparing for a visit from the United States Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Ahead of his visit, the regional communications director of former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign, Emma Riley provided KDKA with an exclusive statement regarding Secretary Azar’s visit to the region:

“The Trump Administration was caught flat-footed when the biggest public health crisis in our lifetime hit the United States — and now over 5,000 Pennsylvanians have died from the coronavirus and millions of Pennsylvanians have lost their jobs. No matter how hard President Trump and his cabinet may try to cover the truth, the fact is that scientists, public health experts, and Vice President Biden himself were sounding the alarm about the coronavirus pandemic weeks before Donald Trump took action. And according to a recent scientific study, that egregious delay in action alone caused tens of thousands of avoidable American deaths. Secretary Azar’s time would be better spent in his office finding real solutions to this catastrophic pandemic than posing for photo-ops in Pittsburgh. If he wants to visit the Commonwealth, he should instead head to Harrisburg to hear from the Republican legislators who covered up the positive coronavirus test of one of their own members on why they put hundreds of legislators, staff, and their families at risk.”