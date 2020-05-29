Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Strong storms will be possible this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area on Friday.
Destructive straight-line winds along with large hail the main concerns of these potential storms. Frequent lightning will also accompany the cold front as it moves in from the northwest, moving southeast.
The peak chance for storms comes between 4:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.
Highs today will be near 80 degrees.
The weekend will see pleasant weather with highs near the 70s on Saturday and the 60s on Sunday.
