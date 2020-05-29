BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Announces Statewide Total Cases Now Top 70,000
By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Strong storms will be possible this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area on Friday.

Destructive straight-line winds along with large hail the main concerns of these potential storms. Frequent lightning will also accompany the cold front as it moves in from the northwest, moving southeast.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

The peak chance for storms comes between 4:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Highs today will be near 80 degrees.

The weekend will see pleasant weather with highs near the 70s on Saturday and the 60s on Sunday.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

