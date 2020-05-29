Comments
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police arrested a man for possessing a stolen firearm after he attempted to run from police after a traffic stop.
Just before 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, 28-year-old Christopher Flewellen after a brief chase when he fled a traffic stop.
According to police, he was spotted running on Piri Street and also attempted to throw away the firearm before police apprehended him.
Flewellen had prior charges that forbid him from owning or possessing a firearm.
He is facing several charges including receiving stolen property, firearms violations, and fleeing and attempting to elude police.
