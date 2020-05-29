BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Announces Most Of Southwestern Pa. Moving To "Green Phase"
BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – A federal investigation is underway into the Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar says.

Federal inspectors were there from May 12 through 14 going over data, KDKA’s Nicole Ford reports.

The latest data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health Tuesday reports 368 residents at the Beaver County nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus and 76 have died. Thirty-one employees have also tested positive.

Azar cites the number of lives lost at that facility as the reason for the investigation.

“Our states have got to take this serious. We are quite concerned about our fatality rates,” Azar said.

This investigation is on top of the state investigation, which is rare according to Azar since it is typically a state jurisdiction. Pennsylvania’s top prosecutor opened a criminal investigation into nursing homes mid-May.

