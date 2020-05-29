



Ewok

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Ewok is a confident rabbit who knows what she likes. She loves attention and petting, but is not afraid to let you know when she’s had enough! Ewok would do well in a family of knowledgeable rabbit owners who will help to reinforce positive behavior as she continues to grow.

To find out more about how to adopt Ewok, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Maggie & Stella

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Maggie is a young cat who arrived with a litter of kittens. She raised her litter in a foster home and is now ready for a home of her own. Maggie is very sweet and loves attention. She does not seem to mind well-behaved dogs and is good with kids and other cats. She is litter trained, spayed and has all of her shots.

To find out more about how to adopt Maggie, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Stella came to us at 8-months-old with a litter of puppies. She loves people. Stella likes to go for walks and interacts well on walks with other dogs. She is dog selective so would be better as an only pet. Stella is house trained and needs a family to give her the love she deserves.

To find out more about how to adopt Stella, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

