



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — May 29, 2020 is a bittersweet day at KDKA-TV.

Veteran news reporter and anchor Brenda Waters is retiring after a 45-year career in broadcasting.

Brenda’s television career began in Richmond, Virginia, in 1975, followed by a stint in Asheville, North Carolina, before making the move to Pittsburgh 41 years ago.

Pittsburgh first met Brenda Waters in 1979 when she was hired at WIIC-TV, now known as WPXI-TV.

Six years later, she made the move to KDKA.

Since then, she’s covered just about everything in the field as a reporter and also in the studio at the anchor desk.

In 1990, Brenda helped launch KDKA’s revamped weekday morning newscast.

She then went on to anchor KDKA’s weekend newscasts for many years.

As a general assignment reporter, you have to be able handle everything from major breaking news events to light-hearted features. Brenda did all of it with ease, including the time she made it “big” on national television with a guest role as a TV news reporter on the former CBS classic soap opera “Guiding Light.”

All the while, Brenda’s passion has always been reporting on good deeds and people who make a difference in their communities.

For many years, Brenda had a feature segment on KDKA called “On A Positive Note,” where she featured positive news stories.

Her work on those stories earned Brenda an Emmy award in 1996.

And over the past few months, as viewers asked for more “good news” stories, Brenda revived the “On A Positive Note” series, as a way to highlight the many good things happening amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

So, after a 45-year career in broadcasting, with 41 of those years in Pittsburgh and 35 of those years at KDKA, we say farewell to Brenda Waters — a true journalist, a trusted colleague and a treasured friend.