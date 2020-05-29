



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will lift most of his pandemic restrictions in another 16 counties that are home to nearly 3 million people across western and central Pennsylvania, including much of the Pittsburgh area.

The counties include Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clinton, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Lycoming, Mercer, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland.

The governor held a press conference at 2 p.m. to make the announcement.

These 16 counties will move next Friday to the so-called “green” phase, the phase with the fewest restrictions in the governor’s stoplight-colored three-phase reopening plan. The announcement comes as the first round of counties are entering the green phase today.

All of Southwestern Pennsylvania, except Beaver County, moved to the “Yellow Phase” on May 15.

Gov. Wolf released updated guidelines for the “green” phase on Wednesday.

Businesses closed in “red” and “yellow” phases may reopen at reduced occupancy.

Personal services like hair salons may open and take clients by appointment only, while gatherings up to 250 people are allowed.

In “green” counties, people are still expected to follow CDC guidelines, wear masks in public and practice social distancing.

Many Southwestern Pennsylvania county officials said yesterday they are ready for their areas to join the “green” phase.

Leslie Osche, chairman of the Butler County Commissioners, is optimistic her county will be next in line.

“We know we’re ready,” said Osche. “We believe the region is ready.”

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website, 226 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Butler County.

“It’s been a great working team effort to get our plan together so that we can position our county to move forward, and everybody can get on with their lives,” said Kim Geyer, vice chairman of the Butler County Commissioners.

In Greene County, 27 people have tested positive for coronavirus, while 95 and 139 people have tested positive in Fayette and Washington counties, respectively.

Rep. Pam Snyder was vocal on social media last Friday, believing her district should have been part of the first group of counties to move into the “green” phase.

“I’m just anxiously awaiting the governor’s announcement tomorrow [Friday],” she said on Thursday. “I just really hope that we can continue to move forward and that we all can stay safe and healthy.”

Eighteen counties were the first to move into the “green” phase today at midnight

Those counties were in the “yellow” phase for two weeks and avoided a severe spike in coronavirus cases.

