BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Sources Tell KDKA Most Of Southwestern Pa. To Move To 'Green Phase'
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Dr. Rachel Levine, Health News, Pennsylvania Department of Health, Pennsylvania News


HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 693 new cases of Coronavirus on Friday, in addition to 91 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 70,735.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 5,464.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 366,970 patients who have tested negative to date. There are 604 probable or unconfirmed cases.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.

Comments