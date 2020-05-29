Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt football will return next month.
On Friday, Director of Athletics Heather Lyke announced that football student-athletes can return to campus on June 8 for voluntary offseason workouts.
According to the release, the student-athletes will be quarantined when they arrive. Those who are medically cleared can then participate in workout sessions under the supervision of the strength and conditioning staff.
Workouts will be limited to 10 student-athletes.
The university also said the following protocols will be followed:
- Substantial education for all coaches and student-athletes on Pitt’s safety protocols and their responsibility for maintaining them
- A testing protocol developed with input from infectious disease experts and other medical professionals
- Significantly enhanced cleaning protocols for all athletic facilities
- Mandatory daily screening questionnaire and temperature check for student-athletes and staff
- Utilization of personal protective equipment (PPE) to minimize exposure and potential virus spread
- Social distancing guidelines for meetings and workouts, as well as strategic use of smaller groups for strength and conditioning sessions
- Contact tracing course completion by all athletics training staff members
