



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement Friday was one many area businesses have been anxiously waiting for.

Even so, some businesses say it’ll be hard to turn a profit while operating at 50 percent capacity.

Restaurants have been devastated by the pandemic. Even with today’s announcement that most of the Pittsburgh region will move into the “green” phase, many say they’ll still struggle.

NEW: These counties will move from the yellow to green phase of reopening June 5 — 🟢 Allegheny

🟢 Armstrong

🟢 Bedford

🟢 Blair

🟢 Butler

🟢 Cambria

🟢 Clinton

🟢 Fayette

🟢 Fulton

🟢 Greene

🟢 Indiana

🟢 Lycoming

🟢 Mercer

🟢 Somerset

🟢 Washington

🟢 Westmoreland pic.twitter.com/KhgzyeA6Rg — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 29, 2020

But other businesses like salons can’t wait to open their doors.

Reaction to the green phase is a tale of two businesses.

“I’m just thrilled to be able to reopen,” says Sognatore salon owner Bill Lincoln.

Meanwhile: “We’re not going to be in a rush to open all the restaurants right away,” says Pat McDonnell, owner of the Atria’s and Juniper Grill restaurant chains.

McDonnell says it will be hard to turn a profit operating at 50 percent of capacity.

“We don’t know if we can make money. We don’t know. I want to see how it works before opening all of our 10 restaurants,” he says.

At Sognatore beauty salon downtown, they can’t wait to open their doors.

“I had to lay off all my employees, so we are needless to say very excited about being able to resume our employment,” says Lincoln

Many restaurants however, aren’t as anxious.

“I gotta wait and see. Because we gotta know that we can be profitable. The employees have gotta want to come back, which they do for the most part. I’m gonna wait and see,” says McDonnell.

Businesses are also concerned about whether they’ll be liable if someone comes down with the virus in their business. There’s a proposal in Congress to protect businesses from lawsuits, but it’s stalled right now.