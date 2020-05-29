



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We have spent quite some time in the warm and humid air, but now that a cold front is pushing into the area, we will see thunderstorms developing.

The Storm Prediction Center has us in the “slight risk” category for strong to severe storms, KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin says.

This is sort of a “misnomer,” as slight risk means scattered storms. Damaging winds and hail look to be our primary threats. Earlier in the afternoon, parts of Beaver County saw a Severe Thunderstorm warning.

SEVERE T'STORM WARNING: Beaver County. Strong winds and large hail with these. I am in the studio to track strong to severe thunderstorms this evening. Get the latest on KDKA-TV, https://t.co/gg6uaS8CJz and on the @KDKA Weather App. pic.twitter.com/QM510lpURs — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) May 29, 2020

The National Service has now issued another thunderstorm warning for Beaver County until 4:30 p.m.

There’s also a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in place for multiple counties, including southeastern Beaver, southern Butler, northern Allegheny, northwestern Westmoreland and southwestern Armstrong counties until 5 p.m.

Late tonight, skies will begin to clear. This will set us up for a quiet start to a quiet and much cooler weekend. Highs on Saturday only touch into the low 70s. We will see that with a mix of clouds and sunshine and rather low humidity. Ray Petelin says it will be very pleasant.

Temperature-wise, we bottom out on Sunday with highs only in the 60s. Temperatures will climb from there through late next week. That is when we see highs return to the 80s.

Most of the week looks to come in dry, too. Not a bad way to end May and kick off June.

