



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The case against two teens accused of torturing a wounded deer in a video that went viral has wrapped up in court.

Two teens were charged in the incident — 18-year-old Alexander Brock, the step-son of Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle, and a 17-year-old boy.

Earlier this month, Smith reached a plea deal, pleading guilty to a cruelty to animal charge and other summary charges. The rest of the charges — some felonies — were dropped.

In exchange, he received probation and 200 hours of community service. His hunting license was suspended for 15 years, and he has to be available for two years to speak at hunting safety classes and school groups.

Now, the Pennsylvania Game Commission says the 17-year-old’s case was just resolved yesterday. However, the resolution reached is unknown because juvenile court records aren’t available to the public.

RELATED STORIES:

The disturbing video, which caused public outcry, surfaced on Nov. 30 last fall. The video shows two teenagers appearing to stomp on and kick an injured deer. They were also laughing and pulling at its antlers.

According to the Game Commission, the incident happened when the two teens were hunting together in a tree stand on property Smith’s family owns in Beaver Township, Jefferson County. The 17-year-old allegedly shot the deer, wounding it, then missed a follow-up shot.

The commission says they then took the video and sent it through Snapchat. One person saved the video to his phone and contacted the commission.

“From the start, some of the loudest voices calling for justice in this case were those of hunters, who care deeply about wildlife and have always stepped up to protect it,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said in a press release. “That mindset, passed down through the generations, might be the biggest reason we enjoy healthy and sustainable wildlife populations today.”