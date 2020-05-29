PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, of Pennsylvania, says he likely had Coronavirus at some point after getting back an antibody test with positive results.

The senator says he did have “a low-grade fever and some mild flu-like symptoms” this spring. He quarantined himself for two weeks, and did not go for medical care because his symptoms “were relatively mild and manageable.”

Now Sen. Casey says he is willing to donate his plasma in order to help current patients suffering from COVID-19.

He released this statement: