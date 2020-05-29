BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Announces Statewide Total Cases Now Top 70,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates’ shortstop voiced his opinion on Twitter early Friday morning about the protests in Minneapolis.

“I wish America cared about black folks as much as they care about buildings,” Tucker tweeted, referring to protesters looting a Target in Minneapolis.

Protests have been ongoing in Minneapolis for the past three days after the death of George Floyd when he was in police custody.

