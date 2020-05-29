Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates’ shortstop voiced his opinion on Twitter early Friday morning about the protests in Minneapolis.
I wish America cared about black folks as much as they care about buildings
— Cole Tucker (@cotuck) May 29, 2020
“I wish America cared about black folks as much as they care about buildings,” Tucker tweeted, referring to protesters looting a Target in Minneapolis.
Protests have been ongoing in Minneapolis for the past three days after the death of George Floyd when he was in police custody.
