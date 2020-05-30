PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A smiley cookie could be in your future as Eat’n Park plans to reopen with new safety restrictions.

The area’s largest family dining restaurant will welcome back guests next Friday.

They’re currently training staff on the new safety procedures and installing plexiglass at the counters.

The CEO of Eat’n Park tells KDKA that he bought all new cleaning supplies and blocked off certain tables to maintain social distancing.

Next Friday, they’ll be allowed to open, but only able to fill up the restaurant at 50% occupancy.

“When you come in and for some reason we’re on a wait, rather than wait in the lobby, we now have an order procedure where you can come in and put in your name and make and model, and we’ll actually come out to the car and let you know when it’s your time,” said CEO Jeff Broadhurst.

The salad bar at the restaurants will not be open when the restaurants reopen, but they’re hoping that can change soon.