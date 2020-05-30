BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Announces Most Of Southwestern Pa. Moving To "Green Phase"
SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — A local family held a demonstration in front of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office on Friday to protest the death of George Floyd.

Eric Younkins of Point Breeze was joined by his daughter, his son and his son’s girlfriend.

(Photo Credit: Jim Cahalan/KDKA)

Several cars along East Carson Street honked their horns in support as the family held up signs.

Another demonstration protesting the death of George Floyd is planned for Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh. These local protests follow in the wake of demonstrations happening nationwide in response to the death of George Floyd.

