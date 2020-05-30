Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police and medics are on the scene of a traffic accident on the Fort Duquesne Bridge Saturday morning.
Dispatch says that the accident occurred in the northbound lane of the Fort Duquesne Bridge around 8:50 a.m. Saturday. According to sources, a vehicle is overturned with a child inside.
There is currently no cause known for the accident at this time. There is no word on if anyone is injured.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.