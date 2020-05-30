MT. LEBANON (KDKA) – Mt. Lebanon school officials along with first responders held a parade on Friday to honor the class of 2020.
“The Class of 2020 Senior Salute” featured police cars, fire trucks, and school district vehicles, all filled with familiar faces.
The vehicles drove by the homes of each of the district’s 423 seniors.
“It’s unfortunate, with everything going on, that they missed their pretty much entire senior year and everything that comes with that last semester of being a senior in high school,” said Mt. Lebanon Fire Chief Nick Sohyda. “They’re a group that’s really close to my heart and you got to feel bad for them.”
The parade came with strict safety rules, no one was allowed to join the procession, people could not congregate in groups, and the families were asked to stay in their own yards.
