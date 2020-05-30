



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 680 new cases of Coronavirus on Saturday in addition to 73 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 71,415.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 5,537.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 375,731 patients who have tested negative to date. There are 616 probable or unconfirmed cases.

The state health department numbers show there are 15,376 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 2,650 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 18,026. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 3,535 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

