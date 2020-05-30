BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Announces Most Of Southwestern Pa. Moving To "Green Phase"
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh March For Jesus


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The ‘Pittsburgh March for Jesus’ event will be taking place in Southwestern Pa. today.

This year, congregants can participate in a car caravan.

It begins at 11:00 a.m.

You can also watch along on the Pittsburgh March for Jesus Facebook page.

Participants will meet at the following locations between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

  • PetSmart at the Block Northway in the North Hills
  • Walmart in Moon Twp.
  • Target in Monroeville
  • Dollar Bank in Robinson Court

Other information can be found online. 

