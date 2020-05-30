Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The ‘Pittsburgh March for Jesus’ event will be taking place in Southwestern Pa. today.
This year, congregants can participate in a car caravan.
It begins at 11:00 a.m.
You can also watch along on the Pittsburgh March for Jesus Facebook page.
Participants will meet at the following locations between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
- PetSmart at the Block Northway in the North Hills
- Walmart in Moon Twp.
- Target in Monroeville
- Dollar Bank in Robinson Court
Other information can be found online.
